Flowers 'very excited' to work with new DC Cory Undlin 

Patricia and Undlin got their start in the NFL as young assistant coaches with New England in 2004.

Patricia stayed in New England and eventually worked his way up the Patriots coaching ladder before coming to Detroit to be the head coach in 2018.

After that 2004 season, Undlin went on to coach in Cleveland, Jacksonville, Denver, and most recently Philadelphia as their defensive backs coach, before reuniting with Patricia this offseason. Undlin's coached under a lot of different head coaches and in a number of different schemes, and that's one thing Patricia really liked about Undlin when deciding to hire him.