TWENTYMAN: How Lions' strength at OL could help Goff, offense

In 2019, the Rams suffered a number of significant injuries along their offensive line. They fell to 31st in PFF's offensive line rankings. Goff threw 10 less touchdowns than he did the year prior, and also saw his completion percentage decrease and his interceptions increase.

The Rams' o-line had a bounce-back year in 2020 (finishing third in PFF rankings), but still dealt with injuries (left tackle Andrew Whitworth played in only nine games) and had to shuffle players around.

Goff's shown over his career to be at his best when he's afforded time to go through his progressions and use the play-action passing game.

The Lions are loaded with both young and veteran talent upfront, and have good depth behind it.