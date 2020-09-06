TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 16-man practice squad

TE Isaac Nauta: This makes a lot of sense with the Lions choosing to go with undrafted rookie Hunter Bryant on the 53-man roster behind T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James. Nauta had a shortened camp due to injury, but he's a good receiver who can also play some fullback. If Bryant isn't ready to start the season, we could see Nauta active sooner rather than later.

LB Anthony Pittman: The Lions have a veteran and established group at linebacker, but Pittman is a guy they've continued to keep around and develop. He fits the size and skill set the Lions like with their linebackers.

S Bobby Price: Price has some elite athletic traits the Lions want to continue to develop. He's 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, and he runs well. He's a dynamic athlete from a small school (Norfolk State) the Lions see potential in.

P Arryn Siposs: Siposs lost out in the punter battle to Jack Fox, but it was a close call. It makes sense to have a punter on the practice squad familiar with special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs' schemes.