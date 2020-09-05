TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the 53-man roster

This is a day Lions head coach Matt Patricia dreads every year.

The Lions have to trim down their roster to an initial 53, which means Patricia has to tell 27 players they no longer have a job.

"To be honest with you, I hate it," Patricia said. "It's the worst. You invest in these guys, they invest so much in you, and we're trying to come together as a team and we're building and we're competing, and you love these guys that you're coaching every single day.

"That tough reality of what this weekend is – it's brutal, to be honest with you. In the back of my mind, I just have to understand that I'm going to do what's best for the team. There's always going to be roster movement, there's going to be change, there's going to be turnover, there's going to be opportunities to come in and to compete again and keep working.

"It's a day you walk away from and you're probably just a little bit down from that standpoint because you love the game, you love the guys and you wish you could just have everybody out there."

It's important to note this is an initial 53-man roster because more moves could be on the horizon throughout the holiday weekend as players become available around the league.