Lions announce roster moves

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today the following roster moves:
The Detroit Lions release the following players:
G Oday Aboushi
G Beau Benzchawel
QB David Blough
WR Victor Bolden
DE Will Clarke
S Jalen Elliott
DT Frank Herron
RB Wes Hills
DT Albert Huggins
RB Jason Huntley
WR Tom Kennedy
WR Chris Lacy
TE Isaac Nauta
LB Anthony Pittman
S Bobby Price
DT Olive Sagapolu
P Arryn Siposs
TE Matt Sokol
DT Kevin Strong
CB Dee Virgin
G Kenny Wiggins
DT Kevin Wilkins
RB Jonathan Williams
LS Steve Wirtel
The Detroit Lions waive/injured the following player:
T Dan Skipper
The Detroit Lions place the following player on Reserve/PUP:
DE Austin Bryant
The Detroit Lions place the following player on Reserve/Suspended:
S Jayron Kearse