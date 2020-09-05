Lions announce roster moves

Sep 05, 2020 at 05:30 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today the following roster moves:

The Detroit Lions release the following players:

G Oday Aboushi

G Beau Benzchawel

QB David Blough      

WR Victor Bolden

DE Will Clarke

S Jalen Elliott

DT Frank Herron

RB Wes Hills

DT Albert Huggins

RB Jason Huntley      

WR Tom Kennedy            

WR Chris Lacy  

TE Isaac Nauta

LB Anthony Pittman

S Bobby Price

DT Olive Sagapolu

P Arryn Siposs

TE Matt Sokol

DT Kevin Strong

CB Dee Virgin

G Kenny Wiggins

DT Kevin Wilkins

RB Jonathan Williams

LS Steve Wirtel

The Detroit Lions waive/injured the following player:

T Dan Skipper

The Detroit Lions place the following player on Reserve/PUP:

DE Austin Bryant

The Detroit Lions place the following player on Reserve/Suspended:

S Jayron Kearse

Related Content

Lions name BetMGM first official sports betting partner
news

Lions name BetMGM first official sports betting partner

The Detroit Lions announced today that BetMGM is the club's first official sports betting partner
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 26, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

Lions sign T Taylor Decker to multi-year contract extension

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed T Taylor Decker to a multi-year contract extension. 
Lions offering fan cutout to benefit charities
news

Lions offering fan cutout to benefit charities

The Detroit Lions announced today that fans can still be a part of game day at Ford Field by purchasing cutouts which will be placed in the lower bowl end zones for home games
Houston Texans defensive tackle Albert Huggins goes through a drill during a joint NFL training camp football practice with the Detroit Lions Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Lions awarded DT Albert Huggins via waivers from Texans

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have been awarded DT Albert Huggins via waivers from the Houston Texans.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Olive Sagapolu (78) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 20, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

Lions sign free agent DT Olive Sagapolu

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent DT Olive Sagapolu and placed FB Nick Bawden on the Reserve/Injured list.
This is a 2019 photo of Kevin Wilkins of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Thursday, May 9, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
news

Lions sign free agent DT Kevin Wilkins

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed free agent DT Kevin Wilkins and waived DT Olive Sagapolu.
Lions partner with Michigan Secretary of State to protect elections and promote voter education
news

Lions partner with Michigan Secretary of State to protect elections and promote voter education

The Detroit Lions announced a partnership with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to protect election integrity and promote voter awareness, rights and participation.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Will Clarke (94) runs to the field for play against the Detroit Lions Dec. 10, 2017 in Tampa, Fla. The Lions won 24 -21. (Al Messerschmidt via AP).
news

Lions sign free agent DE Will Clarke

The Detroit Lions announced Sunday that they have signed free agent DE Will Clarke and released G Caleb Benenoch.
Ford Field to not have fans at Lions first two 2020 home games
news

Ford Field to not have fans at Lions first two 2020 home games

The Detroit Lions announced today that Ford Field will not have fans at their first two home games against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints this season
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 13, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

Matthew and Kelly Stafford pledge $1.5 million to University of Georgia

Matthew and Kelly Stafford have committed to a gift to the University of Georgia totaling $1.5 million and benefiting a variety of areas including a significant contribution to an ambitious new social justice program launched by the UGA Athletic Association.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (96) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 13, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

Lions announce roster moves

The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves Thursday.

Advertising