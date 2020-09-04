James looking to be more involved in offense after down year

"That was kind of eye opening for me for him to approach me," James said of those offseason conversations with Bevell. "He didn't have to. Didn't need to make that happen. He reached out and called me and had a good talk and said there were things I could obviously do better, and I knew that, and he took some of that on himself."

James had caught at least 30 passes in each of his previous three seasons in Pittsburgh.

Along with Hockesnon, Logan Thomas and Isaac Nauta – the Lions tight ends who caught a pass last year – Detroit's tight ends accounted for just 19 percent of all the receptions on offense last year.

Bevell wants to see that number increase in his second season running the offense.

"I talked to Jesse about getting Jesse more involved, but all those guys need to have opportunities to touch the ball," Bevell said earlier this offseason. "We have to able to find a good mix to keep the defenses honest. Just like last year, you'll see a tight end have a big game, you'll see a wideout have a big game. Sometimes that's scheme. Sometimes it's matchup. It's what the defense is presenting to us and who they're putting on guys.