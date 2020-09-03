Reeves-Maybin continuing to develop his game on defense

The Lions turned to Reeves-Maybin at the end of last year to start at linebacker with some of the injuries they had at the position. He started the final three games of the season against Tampa Bay, Denver and Green Bay, playing 197 snaps in those three contests and recording 19 tackles.

"I think it's just all about being ready for opportunities," he said about the chance to start at the end of last year. "Within that linebacker room ever since I've been here everyone's always just held everyone accountable and try to keep a high standard in the room. There's no falloff no matter who's in there playing."

Reeves-Maybin has seemingly picked up right where he left off at the end of last season and has had a solid training camp. At least Patricia thinks so.

"He's made tremendous strides for us, I would say, let's just go back to the end of last season," Patricia said. "I think one of the things he really was able to do toward the end of the season was kind of go and take command of the defense, be able to get the calls out, the communication, turn around and recognize the offense, make sure we get the tight end call, look at the backfield set, get in run stunts then get into the coverage and identify all that.

"The game seems to just be slowing down for him a little bit. It doesn't seem that there's too many people moving and then the game is going by too fast. I see that he just kind of recognizes a lot more and he plays with a lot more patience right now."

Reeves-Maybin is a core special teams player, who showed at the end of last year he can contribute on defense, too.