KEY QUESTIONS: What are Lions looking for in new GM & head coach?

Why is the team conducting head coaching interviews before hiring a GM?

The Lions aren't married to a certain structure in the front office. Detroit's looking for a partnership between the GM and head coach, not one working for the other Wood said.

The Lions have talked to the GM candidates about head coaches and vice versa.

"So it doesn't require us to hire a general manager first," Wood said. "It might work out that way because we're a little bit ahead in the general manager search relative to the head coach search. But if we find the perfect head coach and we've not yet found a general manager, we're not going to wait on the coach. We're in competition with other teams who are interviewing some of the same people."

Wood said it's important to get the right coach, and if that means they'll hire a coach first, that's what they'll do.

What kind of resource has special assistant Chris Spielman proven to be?

Wood said Spielman has been good in the interviews, especially when the conversation turns to his expertise – football.

"He's also been great in the building, meeting with a lot of the coaches and players," Wood said of Spielman. "He has contacts all over the country from his media days and playing days with coaches and others. He's brought a lot of information to the table on the candidates we're considering and feedback and research, so it's been great having Chris here. His energy, as everyone knows, if you know him, is a very positive influence in the building. Great addition."

Is the interim GM group currently in place still handling team roster management during the search?