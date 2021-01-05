A Closer Look: Eric Bieniemy

Tim Twentyman's take: I've always liked the idea of having a head coach that played in the league. I think there's more understanding that goes on about what players go through and what they need, and I think there's a respect reciprocated from the players that just comes naturally.

Bieniemy has coaching experience in both the college and pros, and he's been mentored by one of the best in the business in Reid the last eight seasons. Bieniemy doesn't call the plays in Kansas City, Reid does that, but Bieniemy is instrumental in setting up the game plan and running meetings, and you see how creative Kansas City's offense is week-to-week under that guidance. Any offensive player in this league would love the idea of bringing Bieniemy aboard.