Lions announce Reserve/Future signings

Jan 05, 2021 at 10:18 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts:

WR Victor Bolden

G Evan Brown

S Jalen Elliott

WR Tom Kennedy

LB Anthony Pittman

