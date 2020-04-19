TWENTYMAN: 6 positions of need for Lions

Twentyman's take: As I see it, the Lions have a terrific starter at center in Ragnow, an ascending player in Dahl at left guard and then a lot of question marks at right guard. Aboushi got some run there last year, but he's been more of a journeyman throughout his career, playing in no more than eight games in each of the last five seasons with four different teams. The Lions like where Benzschawel was trending at the end of last year, but will he be ready to compete for a starting role in year two? Even if he is, there are plenty of question marks that go along with that scenario. It would certainly make sense for the Lions to look to add to that group, maybe as early as their first pick in Day 2.