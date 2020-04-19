Quinn not sure why teams have shied away from taking CBs early

One of the players who's been frequently mocked to the Lions is Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, but cornerbacks, unlike quarterbacks, pass rushers or offensive tackles, typically don't hold as much value at the top of the draft for whatever reason. Over the past 10 drafts, there have been three cornerbacks taken in the top five picks – Patrick Peterson (5th; 2011), Jalen Ramsey (5th; 2016) and Denzel Ward (4th; 2018). During that same span, there have been 13 quarterbacks, nine edge rushers and seven offensive tackles taken in the first five picks.

"I'm not sure why teams have shied away," Quinn said in a conference call Friday of drafting a cornerback high. "Honestly, I don't. I think it's obviously critical and has high value in the league. Really, when you look at corners, basically you have three corners that are starters in professional football now."

Last year in free agency, the Lions signed nickel cornerback Justin Coleman to a four-year deal that averages around $9 million per season. Most NFL teams are in sub-package nickel defense (five defensive backs) about 80 percent of the time.