Staying in with the Lions: Tyrell Crosby

We caught up with Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby to see what he's been up to while staying in and staying safe.
Favorite TV show to binge watch?
Tiger King and The Wire
Favorite meal to cook at home?
Homemade pasta and BBQ
Favorite video game?
Grand Theft Auto & Call of Duty
Best at-home workout?
Before my workout gear came in, I was curling Costco cases of water
Best social media follow?
Pat McAfee
Last person you Face Timed?
My buddy Ryan Burton, who is one half of the YouTube channel LoveLiveServe