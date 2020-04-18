Saturday, Apr 18, 2020 07:49 AM

Staying in with the Lions: Tyrell Crosby

We caught up with Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby to see what he's been up to while staying in and staying safe.

Favorite TV show to binge watch?

Tiger King and The Wire

Favorite meal to cook at home?

Homemade pasta and BBQ

Favorite video game?

Grand Theft Auto & Call of Duty

Best at-home workout?

Before my workout gear came in, I was curling Costco cases of water

Best social media follow?

Pat McAfee

Last person you Face Timed?

My buddy Ryan Burton, who is one half of the YouTube channel LoveLiveServe

