TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions under 25 to watch

2. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, 23 years old

St. Brown entered the league with a chip on his shoulder after being the 17th receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, and all he's done the last two seasons is ascend into one of the best all-around receivers in the game.

He's coming off his first Pro Bowl nod in 2022 as the first receiver in Lions history to make the Pro Bowl within his first two seasons. Through 33 career contests St. Brown ranks first in franchise history in receptions (196) and eight-plus reception games (11) and second in receiving yards (2,073).

His 196 receptions through his first two seasons is tied for the NFL record through a player's first two seasons. He also owns the NFL record with six straight games with at least eight receptions and a touchdown.

3. Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, 22 years old

The No. 2 overall pick last year had himself one heck of a rookie season that has Lions fans and the NFL excited to see what he has in store for the encore in 2023. He was NFL Rookie of the Month twice last year and was the runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year after ranking first among all rookies in sacks (9.5), total pressures (53) and quarterback hurries (38). He's the first rookie in league history to produce a season with 9.5 sacks and at least three interceptions.

"I feel stronger than ever," Hutchinson said this offseason with a chance now to focus on football and not draft prep. "I feel more mobile than ever. I really think just having an offseason to take my time and focus on some of my body deficiencies has helped me a ton. I can't wait."