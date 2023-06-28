By the numbers: Lions 2023 draft class

Detroit's rookies got their introduction into the NFL this offseason during OTAs and minicamp. The competition level will ramp up for them come training camp, and they'll be required to elevate their game.
While the rookies start their NFL experience for real when the pads come on in training camp and when the preseason starts, let's take a look back at some interesting numbers and statistics for the Lions 2023 draft class of eight players and for some of the undrafted rookies:
2nd: Tight end Sam LaPorta recorded 50 touchdowns in high school which is the second most in Illinois high school history. His 3,793 receiving yards is third most.
4: Career fumbles on 889 career touches for undrafted rookie running back Mohamed Ibrahim.
4.24 & 6.74: Jack Campbell's 6.74 three-cone and 4.24 short shuttle were No. 1 among linebackers at the Combine.
6.2: Wide receiver Antoine Green, who the Lions took in the seventh round, averaged a touchdown every 6.2 catches his last two seasons at North Carolina and averaged 19.1 yards per reception.
11.0: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs earned All-State and All-American honors and was named Georgia's Mr. Football in 2019 after rushing for 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns with an amazing 11.0 yards per carry average as a senior. He rushed for 420 yards and eight touchdowns in the season opener that year. Gibbs ranked third in the SEC last season with a 6.1 average.
16: Undrafted safety Brandon Joseph holds the College Station High School record with 16 career interceptions. He had 10 career interceptions in college at Northwestern and Notre Dame.
20: Missed tackles forced by LaPorta at Iowa last year, which was the most by any tight end in the FBS.
20-plus: Second-round defensive back Brian Branch allowed just one catch of 20-plus yards in his coverage area in 2022 at Alabama.
26.4: Percentage of snaps Gibbs lined up at receiver (in slot and out wide) at Alabama in 2022. We saw a lot of that in OTAs and minicamp in Ben Johnson's offense.
27: Completions of 30-plus yards in 2022 while at Tennessee for third-round pick quarterback Hendon Hooker, which led the FBS.
44: Receptions for Gibbs at Alabama last season, the second most receptions in school history by a running back.
46: Career starts at William & Mary for fifth-round pick offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, which ranks fourth all-time at W&M. The Tribe ranked fourth nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game (0.77) and in rushing (265.8) – a school record – last season.
83 1/4: Wingspan for third-round pick Brodric Martin, which was the second longest in the draft among all defensive tackles.
90: Branch was the only FBS player in 2022 to record at least 90-plus tackles, 14.0-plus tackles for loss and two interceptions.
168: As a senior, Campbell set the school record for tackles (168) and helped lead Cedar Falls High School to the 2018 4A state championship game. He still holds the school record for career tackles (338).