By the numbers: Lions 2023 draft class

Detroit's rookies got their introduction into the NFL this offseason during OTAs and minicamp. The competition level will ramp up for them come training camp, and they'll be required to elevate their game.

While the rookies start their NFL experience for real when the pads come on in training camp and when the preseason starts, let's take a look back at some interesting numbers and statistics for the Lions 2023 draft class of eight players and for some of the undrafted rookies:

2nd: Tight end Sam LaPorta recorded 50 touchdowns in high school which is the second most in Illinois high school history. His 3,793 receiving yards is third most.

4: Career fumbles on 889 career touches for undrafted rookie running back Mohamed Ibrahim.