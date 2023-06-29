Get to know: Defensive back Brian Branch

Nickname?
Brian Branch: BB
Hometown?
Branch: Fayetteville, Georgia
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Branch: Wings & Hibachi
College major?
Branch: Sports Management
Favorite TV show?
Branch: Can I give you three? Outer Banks, Ozark and Game of Thrones.
Favorite movie?
Branch: I'm a big Avengers guy. All of them.
View photos of Lions second-round pick Brian Branch from the 2023 offseason.
Favorite emoji?
Branch: The palm tree
Favorite meal?
Branch: Pizza and wings
What would your entrance music be?
Branch: Lil Baby 'All of a Sudden'
Any hidden talents?
Branch: I can rap a little bit but we gonna keep that hidden
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Branch: Probably playing basketball
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Branch: To be invisible
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Branch: Receiver.
Favorite place to travel?
Branch: Just to the beach. Florida.
One person you'd like to meet?
Branch: LeBron James
Favorite athlete of all time?
Branch: LeBron James
Favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Branch: The camaraderie around the team