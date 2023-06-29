GET TO KNOW: Defensive back Brian Branch

Jun 29, 2023 at 07:12 AM

Nickname?

Brian Branch: BB

Hometown?

Branch: Fayetteville, Georgia

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Branch: Wings & Hibachi

College major?

Branch: Sports Management

Favorite TV show?

Branch: Can I give you three? Outer Banks, Ozark and Game of Thrones.

Favorite movie?

Branch: I'm a big Avengers guy. All of them.

Get to know: Defensive back Brian Branch

View photos of Lions second-round pick Brian Branch from the 2023 offseason.

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 6, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Favorite emoji?

Branch: The palm tree

Favorite meal?

Branch: Pizza and wings

What would your entrance music be?

Branch: Lil Baby 'All of a Sudden'

Any hidden talents?

Branch: I can rap a little bit but we gonna keep that hidden

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Branch: Probably playing basketball

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Branch: To be invisible

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Branch: Receiver.

Favorite place to travel?

Branch: Just to the beach. Florida.

One person you'd like to meet?

Branch: LeBron James

Favorite athlete of all time?

Branch: LeBron James

Favorite thing about Detroit so far?

Branch: The camaraderie around the team

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: George Kittle continues to hype up Detroit Lions rookie TE Sam LaPorta

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: How the Jared Goff-Ben Johnson partnership has elevated both of them — and the Lions

news

By the numbers: Lions 2023 draft class

Tim Twentyman takes a look at some interesting statistics for each of the Detroit Lions' draft picks.

news

Detroit Lions 2023 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

Free tickets will be required to attend for the first time due to high demand.

Advertising