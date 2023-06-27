Get to know: Tight end Sam LaPorta

Hometown?
Sam LaPorta: Highland, Illinois
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
LaPorta: I would probably go to the town next to me actually in Trenton and go to the Dairy King
College major?
LaPorta: Business Management
Favorite movie?
LaPorta: I love It's A Wonderful Life
Favorite emoji?
LaPorta: The melting face emoji
Favorite meal?
LaPorta: I love pizza. Carbs. I'm Italian.
Last thing you purchased?
LaPorta: Coffee at the airport
What would your entrance music be?
LaPorta: Maybe some Lil Wayne
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
LaPorta: Golfing
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
LaPorta: Super speed
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
LaPorta: Everyone would like to say quarterback but I don't think I could play quarterback. I would like to be a running back, tote the rock.
Favorite place to travel?
LaPorta: Somewhere warm. An island, beach. Something like that.
One person you'd like to meet?
LaPorta: Travis Kelce.
Favorite athlete of all time?
LaPorta: Walter Payton
Favorite thing about Detroit so far?
LaPorta: The people