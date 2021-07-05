TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions under 25 to watch

Jackson was a rock for the Lions upfront last season playing in all 16 games (1,006 snaps) while moving between the right and left side where needed. Jackson allowed five sacks and committed five penalties. Players typically take their biggest leap in development between their first to second seasons, and Jackson is entering 2021 with the stability of knowing he's playing left guard between two really good veterans in left tackle Taylor Decker and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow.

It may be a stretch to add Sewell to this list before he's even played a snap in the NFL, but there are few tackles that have come into the league with a better resume than Sewell. He was Pro Football Focus' highest graded tackle of all time in 2019, and there were few talent evaluators who had a bad thing to say about Sewell's game. He's going to plug in at right tackle for the Lions, and should solidify their offensive line. He's big, fast, and smart, and he impressed Lions coaches and teammates with his on-field performance in OTAs and minicamp this offseason.