TWENTYMAN: 5 key stats from Week 3

The Detroit Lions went on the road and got a big win Sunday in Arizona to improve their record to 1-2 on the young season. It doesn't get any easier for the Lions this week, as they come back home to Ford Field and square off against a New Orleans team desperate for a win after dropping their last two contests. The Saints haven't lost two games in a row in three years, and also find themselves at 1-2 to start the year.

Here are five key statistics this week for the Lions:

46.2: Detroit ranks 19th in total offense after three weeks, but one area where they've really struggled is in the red zone. The Lions scored a touchdown on two of their five possessions inside the Cardinals' red zone. For the year, Detroit's scored a touchdown on six of their 13 trips into the red zone. Their red zone efficiency rate of 46.2 percent ranks 27th. Their successful play percentage in the red zone is just 36.1 percent. Only the Jets have a lower percentage (33.3).

"Honestly we probably should have scored 40 there (against the Cardinals)," Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford after Sunday's win.

"They gave us some great opportunities and we weren't able to capitalize in the red zone, which is something we need to make sure we work on, and make sure we're better at next week."