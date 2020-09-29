10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

8. Halapoulivaati Vaitai was moved inside to guard last week against Arizona from his customary right tackle spot. The move was made, in part, because of how well Tyrell Crosby filled in for Vaitai when he missed the first two games with a foot injury. It sounds like Vaitai could be in that role again this week. Bevell said he expects him to play more consistent as a full participant in practice with more reps than he got last week.

9. The defensive mindset changes a little bit for Undlin when it comes to the pass rush this week. Last week it was the dual-threat challenge of Kyler Murray. They had to rush a little different against him because of his threat to run. This week it's veteran Drew Brees, who isn't going to run much, but who you can't afford to let sit in the pocket and throw it all over the field. The rush changes, but the goals don't. They have to get Brees off his spot this week.