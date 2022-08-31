TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from Hard Knocks Episode 4

3. The player-run practice in Allen Park was a big headline last week. "Let's see what you guys do with it," Campbell said in the team meeting announcing how practice was going to go. "Make it your own." To me, the footage of practice showed the Lions have a pretty mature bunch of professionals on this team. Plus the line from quarterback Jared Goff about not needing coaches got a chuckle out of me.

4. It took four episodes, but we finally got some good camera time on Goff, who is arguably the most important player for the Lions to be successful in 2022. He's looked great in camp, and it was good to hear some of those same remarks from quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell and Campbell. I've been really impressed with Goff's performance over the last month.