TWENTYMAN: Top rookies Lions will face in 2023

2. CB Devon Witherspoon, Seattle

Drafted: No. 5 overall

Witherspoon bio: A consensus All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2022, Witherspoon is a physical man-to-man corner who defended 26 passes in 22 games the last two seasons combined. He plays bigger than his 5-11, 185-pound frame might indicate.

How it affects Lions: Witherspoon was in the conversation for the Lions with their pick at No. 6 before Seattle took him at No. 5 and the Lions eventually moved back to No. 12. Can Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson find a way to use Witherspoon's aggressive nature against him in what will be just the second game of his NFL career?

When Lions face him: Week 2, Sept. 17 at home, 1 p.m.

3. RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Drafted: No. 8 overall

Robinson bio: Robinson became the first Longhorn to rush for more than 1,500 yards and post more than 300 receiving yards in a single season in 2022. His 3,410 career rushing yards ranks fourth in school history behind Ricky Williams, Cedric Benson and Earl Campbell, who were all four-year players.

How it affects Lions: This will be an early matchup between the top two running backs taken in the draft in Robinson and Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs, who went No. 12 overall. Both backs are expected to play key roles in the running and pass games. Atlanta's scheme was a good place for Robinson to land, and stopping him will be an early test for Detroit's 29th ranked rushing defense from a season ago.

When Lions face him: Week 3, Sept. 24 at home, 1 p.m.

4. EDGE Tyree Wilson, Las Vegas

Drafted: No. 7 overall

Wilson bio: Wilson led Texas Tech in tackles for loss and sacks in both his junior and senior seasons and his 22.3 percent pass-rush win rate ranked top 10 in the FBS in 2022. He's got a big frame (6-5, 274) and long arms (84.5 wingspan), and recorded 14.0 sacks and 27.5 tackles for the loss his last two seasons at Texas Tech combined.

How it affects Lions: Detroit has one of the best offensive lines in football and arguably one of the best tackle duos in Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. It's usually tough sledding for edge rushers against those two, and Wilson will likely find his opportunities to get to quarterback Jared Goff few and far between. Still, his speed and power combo will be fun to watch.