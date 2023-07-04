Get to know: Quarterback Hendon Hooker

Nickname?
Hendon Hooker: Hendo
Hometown?
Hooker: Greensboro, North Carolina
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Hooker: Dame's Chicken & Waffles
College major?
Hooker: Communications - Public Relations. Minor in Real Estate and my Masters is Leadership & Development
Favorite movie?
Hooker: He Got Game
Favorite TV show?
Hooker: BMF
Favorite emoji?
Hooker: Crying laughing face
View photos of Lions third-round pick Hendon Hooker from the 2023 offseason.
Favorite meal?
Hooker: Pasta
Last thing you purchased?
Hooker: Some white tees from the gas station
What would your entrance music be?
Hooker: Wale 'Ambition'
Any hidden talents?
Hooker: I can freestyle a little bit
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Hooker: Playing basketball
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Hooker: Transportation
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Hooker: Safety. It's the quarterback of the defense. You get to see everything. You get to fly around and hit some people.
Favorite place to travel?
Hooker: Knoxville, Tennessee
One person you'd like to meet?
Hooker: I don't want to say Jesus but I want to say Jesus. I don't want to meet him too soon. So ... LeBron James
Favorite athlete of all time?
Hooker: Michael Jordan
Favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Hooker: The people