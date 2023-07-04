GET TO KNOW: Quarterback Hendon Hooker

Jul 04, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Nickname?

Hendon Hooker: Hendo

Hometown?

Hooker: Greensboro, North Carolina

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Hooker: Dame's Chicken & Waffles

College major?

Hooker: Communications - Public Relations. Minor in Real Estate and my Masters is Leadership & Development

Favorite movie?

Hooker: He Got Game

Favorite TV show?

Hooker: BMF

Favorite emoji?

Hooker: Crying laughing face

Get to know: Quarterback Hendon Hooker

View photos of Lions third-round pick Hendon Hooker from the 2023 offseason.

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during the 2023 Media Day at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during the 2023 Media Day at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
This is a 2023 photo of Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) of the Detroit Lions NFL football team. This image reflects The Detroit Lions active roster as of May 11, 2023 when this image was taken. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 15

This is a 2023 photo of Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) of the Detroit Lions NFL football team. This image reflects The Detroit Lions active roster as of May 11, 2023 when this image was taken. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during the 2023 Rookie Media Day at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during the 2023 Rookie Media Day at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 11, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during the 2023 Media Day at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during the 2023 Media Day at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 5, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
This is a 2023 photo of Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) of the Detroit Lions NFL football team. This image reflects The Detroit Lions active roster as of May 11, 2023 when this image was taken. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 15

This is a 2023 photo of Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) of the Detroit Lions NFL football team. This image reflects The Detroit Lions active roster as of May 11, 2023 when this image was taken. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 15

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 15

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (12), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Favorite meal?

Hooker: Pasta

Last thing you purchased?

Hooker: Some white tees from the gas station

What would your entrance music be?

Hooker: Wale 'Ambition'

Any hidden talents?

Hooker: I can freestyle a little bit

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Hooker: Playing basketball

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Hooker: Transportation

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Hooker: Safety. It's the quarterback of the defense. You get to see everything. You get to fly around and hit some people.

Favorite place to travel?

Hooker: Knoxville, Tennessee

One person you'd like to meet?

Hooker: I don't want to say Jesus but I want to say Jesus. I don't want to meet him too soon. So ... LeBron James

Favorite athlete of all time?

Hooker: Michael Jordan

Favorite thing about Detroit so far?

Hooker: The people

