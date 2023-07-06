Get to know: Defensive lineman Brodric Martin

Nickname?
Brodric Martin: They call me B, Brod or Big Homie
Hometown?
Martin: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?
Martin: I would probably take them to the University of Alabama first. And then to a barbecue place, either Dreamland or Archibald and Woodrow's. Get some ribs.
College major?
Martin: Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis on Business
Favorite TV show?
Martin: The Flash
Favorite movie?
Martin: Friday
Favorite emoji?
Martin: The laughing face because I be laughing and smiling all the time
View photos of Lions third-round pick Brodric Martin from the 2023 offseason.
Favorite meal?
Martin: Chicken Alfredo
What was the last thing you purchased?
Martin: Food
What would your entrance music be?
Martin: Something by my best friend. My best friend makes music so one of his songs. The Artist 9. Look it up.
Any hidden talents?
Martin: I can work on cars
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Martin: Probably be a mechanic
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Martin: Telekinesis or teleportation
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Martin: Either safety or wide receiver
One person you'd like to meet?
Martin: The Rock
Favorite athlete of all time?
Martin: LeBron James
Favorite thing about Detroit so far?
Martin: The people. The fans.