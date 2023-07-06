GET TO KNOW: Defensive lineman Brodric Martin

Jul 06, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Nickname?

Brodric Martin: They call me B, Brod or Big Homie

Hometown?

Martin: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

If a Lions fan were to come to your hometown, the first place you would take them is ... ?

Martin: I would probably take them to the University of Alabama first. And then to a barbecue place, either Dreamland or Archibald and Woodrow's. Get some ribs.

College major?

Martin: Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis on Business

Favorite TV show?

Martin: The Flash

Favorite movie?

Martin: Friday

Favorite emoji?

Martin: The laughing face because I be laughing and smiling all the time

Get to know: Defensive lineman Brodric Martin

View photos of Lions third-round pick Brodric Martin from the 2023 offseason.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 31, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 12, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 15, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during rookie minicamp at the Detroit Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on May 13, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during offseason workouts at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Line Coach Cameron Davis, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 20

Detroit Lions Assistant Defensive Line Coach Cameron Davis, Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during minicamp at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 7, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 20

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 14, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach John Scott Jr., Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 20

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach John Scott Jr., Detroit Lions defensive lineman Brodric Martin (98) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Favorite meal?

Martin: Chicken Alfredo

What was the last thing you purchased?

Martin: Food

What would your entrance music be?

Martin: Something by my best friend. My best friend makes music so one of his songs. The Artist 9. Look it up.

Any hidden talents?

Martin: I can work on cars

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Martin: Probably be a mechanic

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Martin: Telekinesis or teleportation

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Martin: Either safety or wide receiver

One person you'd like to meet?

Martin: The Rock

Favorite athlete of all time?

Martin: LeBron James

Favorite thing about Detroit so far?

Martin: The people. The fans.

Related Content

news

Lions offseason questions: Position group to watch

Which position battle are you looking forward to most?

news

GET TO KNOW: Quarterback Hendon Hooker

Get to know the Detroit Lions' third-round draft pick Hendon Hooker.

news

By the numbers: Lions 2023 roster

Take a look at the Detroit Lions 2023 roster by the numbers.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Can C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lions' revamped secondary unlock Aaron Glenn's defense?

Advertising