Lions offseason questions: Position group to watch

Editor's Pick: Defensive line

The edge rushers in particular. Despite not really adding to the position this offseason, it's a crowded and talented room. Second-year players Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston are looking to follow up impressive rookie performances.

Veterans Charles Harris (groin) and Romeo Okwara (Achilles) are back to full health after dealing with injuries last season, and the team re-signed productive defensive lineman John Cominsky this offseason.

I'm also excited to see where Josh Paschal is at in his second year. He showed flashes at the end of his rookie season after missing time with an injury. He should play much more of a role in Year 2.