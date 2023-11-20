TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

8-2 & 8-2: What a run the Lions have been on over their last 20 games. They finished last season 8-2 to build a lot of excitement heading into this season and have validated that finish by starting 8-2 this year. Detroit's picked up right where they left off and that has them 2.5 games up on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC after 11 weeks. The 8-2 start this season is the first for the Lions since 1962. – Tim Twentyman
Evened up: Sunday's victory over the Bears has given quarterback Jared Goff a .500 record with the Lions. He's 20-20-1, which is quite an accomplishment considering he started his career as a Lion with 10 losses and a tie before winning a game. – Mike O'Hara
Two-minute offense: Three of Detroit's four touchdowns came with the Lions in the two-minute, up-tempo offense at the end of the first half and the two drives at the end of the game. Goff was 17-of-21 passing for 188 yards with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion completion in those three drives. – Tim Twentyman
Winning vs. the North: Dan Campbell said last week if a team wants to win their division, they have to win the majority of their division games. The Lions are 2-0 this season against the North with a chance to go 3-0 on Thanksgiving against the Packers. Detroit was 5-1 vs. the North last season and have won their last seven NFC North contests. It's the first time they've done that since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970. – Tim Twentyman
Sacks: The Lions had only two sacks, but they had eight tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. Rookie Brian Branch was the leader on tackles for loss with three. – Mike O'Hara
TD streak: Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs recorded his fourth consecutive game with a rushing touchdown. Gibbs, who has five touchdowns on the season, joined Kevin Jones (2004) and Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (1989) as the only Lions rookies to have one-plus rushing touchdown in four consecutive games in franchise history. – Tim Twentyman
Big day: It's been a quiet couple games for Branch but he changed that in a big way Sunday vs. the Bears. He'll lament the two penalties he received on third-down plays for illegal contact and defensive holding that extended Bears' drives, but he made up for those with six tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass defended and a quarterback hit. The rookie was all over the place Sunday. – Tim Twentyman
Instant impact: Aidan Hutchinson became the quickest player in NFL history to accumulate 15.0 sacks, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries, needing only 27 career games to do so. The previous record was held by Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, who needed 34 games to hit those numbers. – Tim Twentyman
Stretching the field: The Lions drafted wide receiver Jameson Williams last year to be a playmaker and deep threat in Ben Johnson's offense with his world-class speed. Williams had a 32-yard touchdown late to help the Lions in their comeback win over Chicago. It was Williams' third career touchdown and all three have been from 30-or-more yards. It's exactly what the Lions hoped for when they drafted him No. 12 overall last year. – Tim Twentyman