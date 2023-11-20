TIM AND MIKE: Week 11 observations

8-2 & 8-2: What a run the Lions have been on over their last 20 games. They finished last season 8-2 to build a lot of excitement heading into this season and have validated that finish by starting 8-2 this year. Detroit's picked up right where they left off and that has them 2.5 games up on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC after 11 weeks. The 8-2 start this season is the first for the Lions since 1962. – Tim Twentyman