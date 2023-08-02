TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Summer school: Williams and veteran Marvin Jones Jr. were at midfield in a break from practice. Jones was gesturing with his right arm as Williams paid close attention. Mentoring from a vet is truly an up. – Mike O'Hara

Mr. Reliable: The coaches put the offense in a tough spot late in practice with the ball on their own 44-yard line with six seconds on the clock down 30-28 and one timeout. A tough spot for any offense. In that situation Goff is always going to look to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown first, and the two connected over the middle at the opponent 40-yard line to set up a Patterson 57-yard field goal attempt that he hit. Nice work all the way around for the offense and special teams in a tough situation. – Tim Twentyman