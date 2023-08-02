TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Backup confidence: Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld continues to play good football in camp and has me feeling pretty good about the backup quarterback spot behind Jared Goff headed into the season. Sudfeld has great command of Ben Johnson's offense. He stands in there and delivers the ball on time and accurately. – Tim Twentyman
Jameson Williams, ups and downs: In an individual drill, running routes with no defender, Williams dropped two passes in a row – with head coach Dan Campbell watching the drill. Definitely a downer. Later, he had two catches on deep balls, in full stride in both. In moments like that you wonder if he's the fastest man in the NFL. He might be. Definitely an up. A few plays later, Williams went deep again – blocking for a teammate on a reception. An up. – Mike O'Hara
Near miss: Veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone nearly had an interception along the right sideline when he undercut a pass intended for wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Opponents had a 79.8 passer rating with no touchdowns throwing Anzalone's way last season. He's Detroit's best cover linebacker with the team still looking for someone to solidify that spot next to him on third down. – Tim Twentyman
Offsides: During a team period Wednesday, the offense was in a fourth and short situation. Goff used a hard count to get defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson to jump. Right tackle Penei Sewell came out of his stance after Hutchinson crossed the line to draw the penalty. Goff was so proud of himself for getting the free first down that he walked the five yards up the field and placed the ball down himself. – Tim Twentyman
Summer school: Williams and veteran Marvin Jones Jr. were at midfield in a break from practice. Jones was gesturing with his right arm as Williams paid close attention. Mentoring from a vet is truly an up. – Mike O'Hara
Mr. Reliable: The coaches put the offense in a tough spot late in practice with the ball on their own 44-yard line with six seconds on the clock down 30-28 and one timeout. A tough spot for any offense. In that situation Goff is always going to look to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown first, and the two connected over the middle at the opponent 40-yard line to set up a Patterson 57-yard field goal attempt that he hit. Nice work all the way around for the offense and special teams in a tough situation. – Tim Twentyman
Kicking competition: Day 9 of the daily kicking update in Detroit. In an early kicking session both Patterson and Parker Romo were 2-for-3. Patterson made from 41 and 44 yards and missed from 48. Romo made from 41 and 48 and missed from 44. Later in a team period Patterson made one from 57 yards that would have been good from 60-plus. Romo also hit from 57 with plenty of room to spare. Both players missed from 61 yards – Patterson short & Romo wide right – to end practice. – Tim Twentyman
Break time: Defensive backs Cam Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson put a break in practice to good use. They ran sprints together. – Mike O'Hara
Practice report: Sewell was back at practice Wednesday after navigating through the return-to-play concussion protocol. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta was also back after leaving practice early Monday with a slight ankle injury. Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow wasn't at practice Wednesday, but his wife is expecting any day now, so Ragnow could be on baby watch.
Wide receiver Trinity Benson left practice on a cart after suffering an apparent right leg injury. – Tim Twentyman