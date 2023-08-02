Lions excited to see what Paschal can do in second season

Paschal has come back much stronger in Year 2 and is determined to show everyone why the Lions made him a second-round draft pick out of Kentucky last year. He's consistently been among the second edge group behind Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris through the first week of camp, and he's looked pretty darn good so far.

"It's a big difference," Paschal said of this training camp vs. the one last year during his rookie season. "Being able to actually come out here and train for training camp. Not have to rehab an injury. Going out here confident, knowledgeable of the plays and you're just really going out here flying around working on your technique and trying to make plays, that's the big thing."