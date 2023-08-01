Jones Jr. returns to practice from NFI list: It felt good to be out there

The surroundings look similar, but the vibe is different for wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in his return to the Detroit Lions after a two-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones practiced for the first time in training camp Monday, and it felt good to get out on the field after working out on the sideline. He was on the Non-Football-Injury list until Monday because of a minor injury.

