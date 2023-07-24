 TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 2 observations

Injury news: Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a right leg injury Monday and was carted off the field. He was visibly upset, and team leaders Isaiah Buggs and Jared Goff walked over to comfort him. Gardner-Johnson's signing was a big part of Detroit's offseason plan to improve their secondary. Head coach Dan Campbell will likely give an update on the injury in the coming days. – Tim Twentyman
On the run: It's only the second day of training camp, but rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs gave another look at what he can bring to the offense. On a run around right end, he cut through a gap for a long gain. – Mike O'Hara
Kickoff return: Outside of kicker and long snapper, one of the open special teams competitions in Detroit is for the kickoff returner. Justin Jackson held the job last year and was recently re-signed, so the job could be his once again. Jackson finished fourth in the NFL with a 26.7-yard average on kick returns last year. Jackson, Kalif Raymond, Jermar Jefferson, Gibbs and Maurice Alexander were back returning kicks in the special teams portion of practice Monday. – Tim Twentyman
Safety steal: Safety Tracy Walker talked on the first day of camp about being happy to be back from an Achilles injury that forced him to miss most of last season. He got an interception Monday and made a nice return down the right sideline. – Mike O'Hara
Big-play TD: Early in practice Monday during a team period Goff threw a huge bomb that had to travel at least 50-plus yards in the air and fell right into the arms of wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who had gotten behind cornerback Jerry Jacobs. – Tim Twentyman
Throw back: Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld is benefitting from his familiarity with the offense, something he did not have last year when he was acquired at the end of the preseason. He showed the difference on one play Monday – rolling right and throwing back to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. – Mike O'Hara
Making progress: I thought rookie linebacker Jack Campbell had a nice second practice Monday. He made some nice run fits and was running right with some pass catchers in 7-on-7 drills. He continues to take second-team MIKE reps. – Tim Twentyman
Kicker job: Riley Patterson and Parker Romo are battling for the kicker job and each got an opportunity to make an impression on Day 2 of camp. Ranging from about 32 yards to 43 yards, both Patterson and Romo made all their kicks Monday. – Tim Twentyman
O-line depth: There are a few names to keep in mind when thinking about Detroit's depth upfront along the offensive line. Matt Nelson (LT), Kayode Awosike (LG), Ross Pierschbacher (C), Graham Glasgow (RG) and Germain Ifedi (RT) played the majority of second-team reps Monday. It's worth noting the Lions move a lot of players in and out of their second and third teams. – Tim Twentyman