 TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 2 observations

Kickoff return: Outside of kicker and long snapper, one of the open special teams competitions in Detroit is for the kickoff returner. Justin Jackson held the job last year and was recently re-signed, so the job could be his once again. Jackson finished fourth in the NFL with a 26.7-yard average on kick returns last year. Jackson, Kalif Raymond, Jermar Jefferson, Gibbs and Maurice Alexander were back returning kicks in the special teams portion of practice Monday. – Tim Twentyman