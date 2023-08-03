TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Defensive surge: I thought the defensive line had their best day of camp Thursday during a scrimmage-like practice in Allen Park. Led by Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit's defensive line was disruptive all day both blowing up plays with sacks (not actually hitting the QB) and stuffing runs in the hole. There was one team period where Hutchinson beat Penei Sewell to the quarterback for two sacks in a three-play stretch.

I thought defensive lineman Alim McNeill also stood out Thursday. The quickness he's added to his game is noticeable. I also noted Josh Paschal and Charles Harris having sacks on the day. – Tim Twentyman

Exclamation point: I thought the defense was a little better than the offense on Thursday, which is a great sign for this football team being better overall in 2023, but wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown finds a way to make a big play just about every day and Thursday was no exception.