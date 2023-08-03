Reynolds likes Lions' versatility on offense: 'We attack the defense'

Josh Reynolds wasn't sure what to expect in another turn in his career when he was let go by the Tennessee Titans midway through the 2021 season and signed with the Detroit Lions.
The only thing he knew for sure was that he was rejoining Jared Goff, who'd been his quarterback with the Rams when he entered the NFL as a draft pick in 2017.
The Lions were a team in transition, with a new head coach in Dan Campbell, an 0-8 loss record (it can't be win-loss if you haven't won a game) and changes in the offense that ultimately would lead to Ben Johnson being promoted to offensive coordinator.
"I'm not sure what I was really expecting when I first got here," Reynolds said after practice. "Before I got here, there was a different coordinator. Things ran a little different.
"When I got here it was Ben's (offense). That's all I've known."
What Reynolds learned was that the offense would evolve quickly into one of the NFL's most potent attacks, and Johnson would gain a reputation as one of the league's bright, young coordinators.
"The man is smart," Reynolds said. "You can tell he's been around great coaches and great offenses. For him to now be able to put his twist on it, he's creative.
"He's still pushing us. He's still trying to mess with us a little bit. We just have to lock in. He's doing it for the betterment of the team."
At 6-3 and 194 pounds, Reynolds gives Goff a good target to push the ball downfield. In seven games in 2021 had had 19 receptions, two TDs and an average of 16.1 yards per reception.
In 14 games in 2022 he had 38 catches, three TDs and an average of 12.6 yards per catch.
View photos from Day 9 of Detroit Lions training camp on Wednesday August 2, 2023.
Reynolds likes the additions the Lions made to the running game in the offseason. David Montgomery was signed as a free agent, and Jahmyr Gibbs was drafted in the first round.
"They've both got different styles," Reynolds said. "It's awesome to see Gibbs being able to run routes and catch the ball like a receiver.
"We attack. We attack the defense. That's the strength. It could change week to week. It may be running. It may be passing. It's whatever the look presents."