Reynolds likes Lions' versatility on offense: 'We attack the defense'

"The man is smart," Reynolds said. "You can tell he's been around great coaches and great offenses. For him to now be able to put his twist on it, he's creative.

"He's still pushing us. He's still trying to mess with us a little bit. We just have to lock in. He's doing it for the betterment of the team."

At 6-3 and 194 pounds, Reynolds gives Goff a good target to push the ball downfield. In seven games in 2021 had had 19 receptions, two TDs and an average of 16.1 yards per reception.