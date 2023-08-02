Camp Notes: Williams stands out at Wednesday's practice, will see significant preseason reps

"I told him this back in the spring, you want to feel like by the end of camp man, there's a level of polish," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Williams on Wednesday. "Man, the splits, the route depth. You want to begin to feel like there's a lot of polish to detail and that he has this pretty good rapport with (Jared) Goff by the time he leaves because I think if we can get there, I don't think it will take very long to pick it back once he comes back.

"I go back to this – and it's not an excuse, but he hasn't practiced. I mean he didn't practice last year. He came in during the year and we kind of had a couple plays for him here and there. This is his first significant time to get – he was hurt last week. So, man, the longer can keep him on the field and just keep working through these things, he'll get better, but I would say that's the answer."

The play down the right sideline was Williams' highlight Wednesday, but I thought he had a very strong practice overall with a few nice catches. The Lions are only a week away from joint practices with the Giants and their first preseason game Aug. 11, where Williams is expected to get significant playing time.