TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Drills to field: During Tuesday's minicamp practice, the defensive linemen worked on a pass-tip drill where they had to get by a block and try to deflect a small round ball thrown by defensive line coach Todd Wash, who was simulating a pass thrown by a quarterback. Fast forward one day and Lions rookie pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson nearly picked off a screen pass in a team drill Wednesday by getting his hand up and deflecting the ball, just like they practiced in individuals on Tuesday. – Tim Twentyman
High energy: Running back Jamaal Williams is a high-energy player who enjoys playing. As a blocker on a kickoff return, he did a shuttle dance waiting for the kickoff on a return drill, then ran up field to get a block. Clearly, a man who likes his work. And fun to watch. – Mike O'Hara
View photos from Day 1 of Detroit Lions minicamp on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Allen Park, Mich.
Tough scenario No. 1: The offense was put into some tough competitive situations Wednesday during some team periods. The first was being put on the opponent 18-yard line with 10 seconds before the half and needing a touchdown. Nickel cornerback AJ Parker made a nice breakup on pass from quarterback Jared Goff intended for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the back of the end zone. Wide receiver Trinity Benson made a great catch in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown for the second-team offense on a really nice pass from quarterback Tim Boyle. – Tim Twentyman
Tough scenario No. 2: Both of Detroit's top two offensive units got the better of the defense in the second tough scenario Wednesday, where the offense had the ball at the opponent 25-yard line with 10 seconds on the clock and one timeout, needing a touchdown. Goff completed a pass to St. Brown at the 14-yard line and got a timeout with four seconds left. He then hit running back D’Andre Swift for a touchdown after he beat outside linebacker Julian Okwara to the left front pylon. For the second-team offense, Boyle completed a pass to wide receiver Tom Kennedy at the 14-yard line with a timeout called with five seconds left. He then hit Kennedy again for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone. The edge goes to the offense Wednesday. – Tim Twentyman
Catch of the day: That honor goes to veteran wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who made a lunging, diving catch in between three defenders in the first team red-zone period on a pass from Goff, who fit the ball into a tight window. – Tim Twentyman
Hutchinson hustles: Hutchinson was known for all-out play at Michigan, and he has shown that high tempo in minicamp. He got through a gap with a spin move to pressure the quarterback on one play, then pursued on the next snap and almost batted the ball down with his left hand. – Mike O'Hara
Two quick observations: Swift is still a big part of Detroit's passing attack and he's expected to get even more favorable matchups in the passing game with the talent the Lions have added on the outside at receiver. One undrafted free agent who continues to make plays is Central Michigan wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton. – Tim Twentyman