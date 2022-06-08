TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Tough scenario No. 1: The offense was put into some tough competitive situations Wednesday during some team periods. The first was being put on the opponent 18-yard line with 10 seconds before the half and needing a touchdown. Nickel cornerback AJ Parker made a nice breakup on pass from quarterback Jared Goff intended for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the back of the end zone. Wide receiver Trinity Benson made a great catch in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown for the second-team offense on a really nice pass from quarterback Tim Boyle. – Tim Twentyman

Tough scenario No. 2: Both of Detroit's top two offensive units got the better of the defense in the second tough scenario Wednesday, where the offense had the ball at the opponent 25-yard line with 10 seconds on the clock and one timeout, needing a touchdown. Goff completed a pass to St. Brown at the 14-yard line and got a timeout with four seconds left. He then hit running back D’Andre Swift for a touchdown after he beat outside linebacker Julian Okwara to the left front pylon. For the second-team offense, Boyle completed a pass to wide receiver Tom Kennedy at the 14-yard line with a timeout called with five seconds left. He then hit Kennedy again for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone. The edge goes to the offense Wednesday. – Tim Twentyman