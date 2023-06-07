TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Jun 07, 2023 at 04:12 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Doubling down: Head coach Dan Campbell has always incorporated a lot of situational work into Detroit Lions practice, but that's ramped up even more this offseason in OTAs and minicamp. Almost all of Wednesday's minicamp practice was 11-on-11 situational work between the offense and defense.

"We're really doubling down on it," Campbell said. "Like I want a lot more to where I'm forcing the coordinators to have to think on their feet. A lot more – it's a little more chaotic, sporadic. Just trying to put everybody under a high level of stress. The more we can handle under pressure and under fire and be able to adapt, adjust, the picture changes ... games are won and lost, when you've got the right guys." – Tim Twentyman

Hot hand: Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams had it for a good portion of Wednesday's practice. At one point he made catches on three straight plays. Later, he made a sharp cut from right to left to catch a pass in the end zone. He followed that up with a booming spike. – Mike O'Hara

Looking ahead: Don't be surprised if Williams celebrates his TD catches. He plays with a flair. – Mike O'Hara

Making a case: Third-year linebacker Derrick Barnes has looked good all spring and is getting the majority of the first-team reps at one of the two stacked linebacker spots next to Alex Anzalone. If Barnes continues to practice and play at this level, the competition for starting spots and playing time in the linebacker room is going to be pretty fierce come training camp. – Tim Twentyman

Double trouble: Linebacker James Houston got sacks in bunches as a rookie last year. He played seven games and had eight sacks. No surprise, then, that he was credited with sacks on back-to-back plays today – with no contact with the quarterback, of course. – Mike O'Hara

Goodbye: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs caught a short post route in the middle of the field with no defender in arm's length, and I heard an offensive player behind the play shout 'goodbye' right after he caught it. With no contact, it's hard to know if Gibbs would have taken it to the house or not, but he's obviously building that kind of reputation among his teammates. – Tim Twentyman

Finding the ball: It actually seems like the ball finds second-year safety Kerby Joseph, who stepped in front of a deep pass from quarterback Jared Goff intended for wide receiver Kalif Raymond for an interception during an early team drill. Joseph has a knack for finding the football and he knows how to take it away when he sees it. – Tim Twentyman

Defensive gains: The first-team defense won the first situational period against the starters on offense with a Will Harris sack (no contact) on a third-down play. Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson was also credited with a sack in the period getting around tackle Penei Sewell.

Later on in practice the offense had the ball at the 10-yard line with 10 seconds left needing a touchdown, and the defense came up big again with a Joseph pass breakup and an incomplete pass to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. as time expired.

At the end of practice, the offense had the ball at the 24-yard line down 28-24 with 10 seconds left. A tough situation for the offense, but an interference call on a pass intended for wide receiver Josh Reynolds in the end zone set the offense up at the 1-yard line with five seconds left. The defense broke up a pass intended for tight end Brock Wright and then cornerback Steven Gillmore knocked the ball out of the hands of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to win the period for the defense. – Tim Twentyman

Offensive gains: The second-team offense led by backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld had a little better luck in their situational work Wednesday. Jones caught a touchdown from Sudfeld on a diving catch in the back of the end zone to end one period. Williams also caught a touchdown from Sudfeld in a separate team period. Sudfeld has played well this spring running the second unit. – Tim Twentyman

