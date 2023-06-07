TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Doubling down: Head coach Dan Campbell has always incorporated a lot of situational work into Detroit Lions practice, but that's ramped up even more this offseason in OTAs and minicamp. Almost all of Wednesday's minicamp practice was 11-on-11 situational work between the offense and defense.

"We're really doubling down on it," Campbell said. "Like I want a lot more to where I'm forcing the coordinators to have to think on their feet. A lot more – it's a little more chaotic, sporadic. Just trying to put everybody under a high level of stress. The more we can handle under pressure and under fire and be able to adapt, adjust, the picture changes ... games are won and lost, when you've got the right guys." – Tim Twentyman

Hot hand: Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams had it for a good portion of Wednesday's practice. At one point he made catches on three straight plays. Later, he made a sharp cut from right to left to catch a pass in the end zone. He followed that up with a booming spike. – Mike O'Hara