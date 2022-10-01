Lions vs. Seahawks: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 01, 2022 at 06:43 AM
The Lions return home to square off against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 2. Detroit is looking to reach the 2-2 mark after four games for the first time since 2005. This game also marks the return of Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs to Ford Field after being dealt to Seattle during the 2019 season.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Chris Myers
  • Analyst: Robert Smith

TV map: See where the Lions-Seahawks matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

Be sure to arrive early on Sunday as the first 15,000 fans at Ford Field will receive an Amon-Ra St. Brown bobblehead!

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Will the Lions attempt a first half field goal? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Seattle Seahawks

View photos of the starters for the Seattle Seahawks.

Head Coach Pete Carroll Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt Special teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
Head Coach Pete Carroll

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron

Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt

Special teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo

(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DK Metcalf Backed up by Marquise Goodwin and Dareke Young (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
WR DK Metcalf

Backed up by Marquise Goodwin and Dareke Young

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Charles Cross Backed up by Stone Forsythe (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
OT Charles Cross

Backed up by Stone Forsythe

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Damien Lewis Backed up by Phil Haynes (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
OG Damien Lewis

Backed up by Phil Haynes

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Austin Blythe Backed up by Kyle Fuller (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
C Austin Blythe

Backed up by Kyle Fuller

(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Josie Lepe/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Gabe Jackson Backed up by Phil Haynes (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
OG Gabe Jackson

Backed up by Phil Haynes

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Abraham Lucas Backed up by Jake Curhan (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)
OT Abraham Lucas

Backed up by Jake Curhan

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Will Dissly Backed up by Colby Parkinson (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
TE Will Dissly

Backed up by Colby Parkinson

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Noah Fant Backed up by Colby Parkinson (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
TE Noah Fant

Backed up by Colby Parkinson

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyler Lockett Backed up by Dee Eskridge and Penny Hart (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
WR Tyler Lockett

Backed up by Dee Eskridge and Penny Hart

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Geno Smith Backed up by Drew Lock (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
QB Geno Smith

Backed up by Drew Lock

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Nick Bellore (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
FB Nick Bellore

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Rich Schultz/Copyright {2020} The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Rashaad Penny Backed up by Kenneth Walker III, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
RB Rashaad Penny

Backed up by Kenneth Walker III, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Uchenna Nwosu Backed up by Boye Mafe (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
OLB Uchenna Nwosu

Backed up by Boye Mafe

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Quinton Jefferson Backed up by Shelby Harris (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
DE Quinton Jefferson

Backed up by Shelby Harris

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Al Woods Backed up by Bryan Mone (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
NT Al Woods

Backed up by Bryan Mone

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Poona Ford Backed up by Myles Adams (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
DE Poona Ford

Backed up by Myles Adams

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Darrell Taylor Backed up by Darryl Johnson (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
OLB Darrell Taylor

Backed up by Darryl Johnson

(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Jordyn Brooks Backed up by Nick Bellore (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
ILB Jordyn Brooks

Backed up by Nick Bellore

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Cody Barton Backed up by Tanner Muse (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
ILB Cody Barton

Backed up by Tanner Muse

(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Mike Jackson Backed up by Sidney Jones IV, Coby Bryant and Justin Coleman (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
LCB Mike Jackson

Backed up by Sidney Jones IV, Coby Bryant and Justin Coleman

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RCB Tariq Woolen Backed up by Isaiah Dunn and Artie Burns (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)
RCB Tariq Woolen

Backed up by Isaiah Dunn and Artie Burns

(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)

Lachlan Cunningham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Josh Jones Backed up by Ryan Neal (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
SS Josh Jones

Backed up by Ryan Neal

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Quandre Diggs Backed up by Teez Tabor and Joey Blount (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
FS Quandre Diggs

Backed up by Teez Tabor and Joey Blount

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Jason Myers (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
K Jason Myers

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Michael Dickson (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
P/H Michael Dickson

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Dee Eskridge Backed up by Tyler Lockett (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
PR Dee Eskridge

Backed up by Tyler Lockett

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR DeeJay Dallas Backed up by Kenneth Walker III (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
KR DeeJay Dallas

Backed up by Kenneth Walker III

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Carson Tinker (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
LS Carson Tinker

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

