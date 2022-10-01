Lions vs. Seahawks: How to watch, listen and follow

The Lions return home to square off against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 2. Detroit is looking to reach the 2-2 mark after four games for the first time since 2005. This game also marks the return of Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs to Ford Field after being dealt to Seattle during the 2019 season.
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Chris Myers
- Analyst: Robert Smith
TV map: See where the Lions-Seahawks matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY
Be sure to arrive early on Sunday as the first 15,000 fans at Ford Field will receive an Amon-Ra St. Brown bobblehead!
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP
- Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Will the Lions attempt a first half field goal? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!
View photos of the starters for the Seattle Seahawks.
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.
For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:
EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Lions vs. Seahawks tickets
- Week 4 opponent: What the Seahawks are saying
- NOTEBOOK: Campbell doesn't expect St. Brown or Swift to play Sunday
- Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Woods & Michael-Shawn Dugar preview Week 4
- O'HARA'S WEEK 4 PREVIEW: Goff becoming voice & heartbeat of Lions
- View this week's injury report