Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Woods & Michael-Shawn Dugar preview Lions vs. Seahawks Week 4

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for the Detroit Lions' Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. As always, Tim starts with all the news and notes from this week of practice and press conferences from Detroit Lions headquarters, including injury updates on Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift, Frank Ragnow and DJ Chark. Next, The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar breaks down the new-look Seahawks and what to expect from the Geno Smith-led offense. After that, Lions captain and special teams ace Josh Woods joins Tim in the studio to discuss being named a captain by his teammates, the importance of special teams to this regime and his journey to the NFL. After that, Tim gives you his five Key Matchups for Sunday's game presented by BetMGM.