Reynolds ready to get to work after re-signing with Lions

"It was kind of a, 'Hey, we need some guys to make some plays and we brought you here thinking you could make some plays. So we'll give you some opportunity and we'll see how you take it and roll with it,'" Reynolds said Wednesday of the original conversations he had with Detroit when they claimed him last season.

"I was blessed to be able to take it and roll."

Reynolds was a teammate of quarterback Jared Goff's with the Los Angeles Rams the first four years of his career, and that chemistry was on display in Detroit the second half of last season.

Reynolds says he's excited to re-sign and get a whole offseason in Detroit with Goff and company to get this Lions passing game rolling.