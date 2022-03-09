Reynolds ready to get to work after re-signing with Lions

The Detroit Lions have locked up one of their pending free agents ahead of the beginning of free agency next week.
Wide receiver Josh Reynolds signed a two-year extension with the Lions Wednesday that will keep him a Lion through the 2023 season.
Claimed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans midway through last season, Reynolds played a significant role in Detroit's improved passing game the second half of last season. He caught 19 passes for 306 yards and two scores in seven games and gave the Lions a reliable outside threat to pair with slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Over those seven games, Reynolds ranked fifth in air yards per target and his 16.1 yards per reception average ranked 11th.
Reynolds said the trust Detroit showed in him last season after claiming him was the big reason why he wanted to re-up with the Lions this week before the start of free agency.
"It was kind of a, 'Hey, we need some guys to make some plays and we brought you here thinking you could make some plays. So we'll give you some opportunity and we'll see how you take it and roll with it,'" Reynolds said Wednesday of the original conversations he had with Detroit when they claimed him last season.
"I was blessed to be able to take it and roll."
Reynolds was a teammate of quarterback Jared Goff's with the Los Angeles Rams the first four years of his career, and that chemistry was on display in Detroit the second half of last season.
Reynolds says he's excited to re-sign and get a whole offseason in Detroit with Goff and company to get this Lions passing game rolling.
"I think it'll be a big difference," Reynolds said of having a full offseason in Detroit. "I'm able to go through the first installs of the offense and hear how they want the plays to be ran, what's the rhyme and reason for the plays, and stuff like that. Makes a big difference of understanding the play to be able to execute it as you want."
Reynolds joins St. Brown, Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson and Javon McKinley as receivers currently under contract for next season. Even after locking up Reynolds, the Lions are still expected to be players in the free-agent market and this year's NFL Draft.
Reynolds says he welcomes any other additions to the receiver room.
"Depth is crucial," he said. "Somebody goes down you need somebody that's going to come in and not miss a beat on offense. Wherever or however they choose to find that piece, I know they are going to make the best decision for the team and we're going to welcome them in with open arms."