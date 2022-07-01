Ragnow, Lions o-line looking forward to taking on high expectations for unit

It was the final practice of minicamp, late during a team period, when those of us watching finally got to see it: Left tackle Taylor Decker, left guard Jonah Jackson, center Frank Ragnow, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and right tackle Penei Sewell lined up together on the field as a starting five unit for Detroit's offensive line.

"It's always good to see those guys out there," offensive line coach Hank Fraley said after practice of getting all five of his starters on the field together in minicamp. "It's good. It's been awhile since those five guys have even taken a rep together. Those guys love working together and to see all five of those guys run out together, they can be a special group, but we're a long ways from that."

Decker was dealing with a minor foot injury the team was cautious about to start the offseason program, which kept him off the field until near the end of minicamp, and we finally got to see what's expected to be the strength of this Detroit Lions football team in 2022.