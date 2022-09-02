Okudah proud of his return from Achilles injury, but continuing to stay hungry & motivated

Sep 02, 2022 at 08:25 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

There have been a lot of milestones cornerback Jeff Okudah has had to check off his list in the 11-month journey back from an Achilles injury that ended his 2021 season after just one game.

Okudah has surpassed each of those milestones with flying colors, including the most recent, winning a starting job Week 1 opposite Amani Oruwariye at outside cornerback.

It's been a long journey for Okudah. He admitted he didn't know if he'd be the same player on the other side of it, but he said Thursday he's actually stronger and faster than he was pre-injury. He's proud of the way he's handled the journey, but is keeping the mentality that his journey is still a long way from finished.

"I still have a lot more to accomplish," he said. "I'm proud, but at the same time I'm as motivated as ever and as hungry as ever because I don't think that I've come close to accomplishing my goals."

Okudah has really come on strong since the second day of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts in mid-August.

"I think these last two weeks things have really picked up," he said. "Feeling really comfortable in the direction I'm trending."

Related Links

Comfortable and confident go hand and hand, and we're seeing a confident Okudah on the football field right now. The Lions are certainly hoping that continues right into next week's season opener against the Eagles.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked this week what position group he had his eye on during the start of camp. He brought up the secondary. The way Okudah played through camp has Holmes feeling much better about that unit.

"I appreciate the way Jeff Okudah responded and he was challenged, and he earned it," Holmes said. "And we were upfront and honest with him and he didn't cower, back down or anything, he took it and he earned it. So, a lot of those questions were answered and it was much appreciated."

Practice photos: September 1, 2022

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 43

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 43

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23), Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 43

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (12) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (12) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 43

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 43

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 43

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (12) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 43

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (12) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 43

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 43

Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 43

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 43

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Okudah has trusted in the plan and his rehab, and he's also appreciated the way the team supported him and gave him an opportunity to compete for his starting job back once healthy.

"Them believing in the rehab process and the work that I was putting in and giving me the opportunity to compete, that goes a long way" Okudah said. "On my end, I just want to make sure I do right by them."

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Why this year's roster decisions were more challenging

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from Thursday's press conference with GM Brad Holmes and assistant GM Ray Agnew.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' initial practice squad

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' initial 13-man practice squad.

news

Lions sign QB Nate Sudfeld

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday they have signed quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from Hard Knocks Episode 4

Catch up on all the action from the fourth episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.

news

TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the initial 53-man roster

Tim Twentyman breaks down the Detroit Lions' initial 53-man roster.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' preseason Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Okudah earns starting cornerback job

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 19-9 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

RECAP: Lions at Steelers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 19-9 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Steelers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Steelers preseason matchup.

news

TWENTYMAN: What to expect from Lions' offense as regular season nears

The Detroit Lions' offense has a chance to be versatile and explosive, featuring one of the best offensive lines in football and plenty of skill-position weapons.

news

TIM AND MIKE: August 26 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.

Advertising