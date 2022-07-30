Camp Notes: Elliott excited for chance to make plays in Lions' defense 

One of the things that attracted veteran safety DeShon Elliott to sign with Detroit this offseason was getting a chance to play in Aaron Glenn's defense.

"Even before I (signed) here on my visit he (Glenn) told me how this a safety-ran defense," Elliott said Saturday after practice. "That's one of the big reasons why I wanted to come here, so I can prove a point that I can be a great safety in this league."

Elliott comes over from Baltimore where he spent his first three seasons. He became a starter for the Ravens in 2020 in his second season in the league and started all 16 games that year, finishing with 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended. He played in six games with six starts last season before a torn biceps muscle ended his season prematurely.

The Lions like his versatility and think he can be a terrific complement to Tracy Walker at the safety position in Detroit. Both are physical players with range. They give the Lions two veteran savvy players in the back end of their defense.

"The defense is built for the safeties to make plays," Elliott said. "If you look at the guys (Glenn and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant) have coached. AG's coached Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins. AP's coached guys like John Johnson and guys like that. Those guys went on to be great players in this league and I feel like if they were able to be successful, so can we."

It's still early in camp, but Elliott's been making plays through this first week of camp with the Lions, including a terrific pass breakup in the back of the end zone in a red zone team period on Friday. The Lions' defense could certainly use more of that.