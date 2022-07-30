training-camp-news

Presented by

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 4 observations

Jul 30, 2022 at 12:11 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Big day: No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson was a problem for the offense during Saturday's practice in Allen Park. He lived in the backfield all day. There was a particularly good sequence of two plays that showed Hutchinson's versatility during a team period. He was inside and beat Jonah Jackson for what would have been a sack. The next play he got past Penei Sewell, who was playing left tackle, to make another play in the backfield. He set Sewell up thinking he was going outside and made a terrific move inside to get by him.

Hutchinson has been everything the Lions were hoping he'd be early on in camp. It will be fun to watch his progress when the pads come on Monday. – Tim Twentyman

Training camp photos: July 29, 2022

View photos from Day 3 of Detroit Lions training camp on Friday July 29, 2022.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 72

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 72

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 72

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 72

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 72

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 72

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 72

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 72

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 72

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 72

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 72

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 72

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 72

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Eric Banks (94) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Eric Banks (94) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 72

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 72

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 72

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 72

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 72

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 72

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 72

Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Sutton (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 72

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 72

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 72

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 72

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 72

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 72

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
32 / 72

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
33 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
34 / 72

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 72

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 72

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 72

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 72

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 72

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
40 / 72

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
41 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
42 / 72

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
43 / 72

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
44 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
45 / 72

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
46 / 72

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes (23) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
47 / 72

Detroit Lions guard Tommy Kraemer (78) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
48 / 72

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
49 / 72

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Johnson (80) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
50 / 72

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
51 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
52 / 72

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kevin Jarvis (75) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
53 / 72

Detroit Lions guard Kevin Jarvis (75) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
54 / 72

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, and Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
55 / 72

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
56 / 72

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
57 / 72

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
58 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
59 / 72

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
60 / 72

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
61 / 72

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
62 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
63 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
64 / 72

Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
65 / 72

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (29) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
66 / 72

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (29) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
67 / 72

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
68 / 72

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
69 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
70 / 72

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Eric Banks (94) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
71 / 72

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Eric Banks (94) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
72 / 72

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 29, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Three for three: On one good pass play, three players involved did something right. Quarterback David Blough made a good throw to wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who made a good catch in traffic – just before cornerback Jeff Okudah made a good tackle. – Mike O'Hara

Day off: Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker got the day off Saturday. With an off day for players on the schedule for Sunday, it was a good time to give Decker a couple veteran days off before the pads come on Monday and the hitting starts. – Tim Twentyman

Related Links

Tug o' war: Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and running back Craig Reynolds competed for the ball on a running play. Reynolds won – with some effort. Reynolds had the ball cradled in his right arm as Rodriguez got in position to grab at the ball but could not dislodge it from Reynolds' grasp. – Mike O'Hara

Backup quarterback job: It looks to be a really close battle early in camp for the backup quarterback job behind Jared Goff between Tim Boyle and Blough. Both players have rotated daily taking reps with the second-team offense. So far through four practices it's hard to say who has the edge. Stay tuned. – Tim Twentyman

Catch of the day: Saturday's honors go to veteran wide receiver Tom Kennedy, who made a terrific over-the-shoulder, one-handed catch for a touchdown on a pass deep over the middle from Boyle during a team period. All of his fellow receivers came over to give him props as he jogged back to the huddle. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

O'HARA: How Oruwariye has become a young leader on a young team

At 26, Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has become a young leader on a young team.

news

Camp Notes: St. Brown looking to pick up where he left off last season

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 3 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

O'HARA: Goff more comfortable in second year with Lions

Quarterback Jared Goff has gotten a lot of support to improve his game as he prepares for his second season with the Detroit Lions.

news

Camp Notes: Chark enjoying his role in Lions' offense

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Campbell: Lions have the pieces to 'mix it up with just about anybody'

Head coach Dan Campbell isn't concerned with external expectations for how the Detroit Lions will fare in 2022, even though projections are mostly positive that the Lions will improve substantially over their 3-13-1 record in 2021.

news

Camp Notes: Okudah 'ready to go' to start training camp

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 1 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Hockenson in line to have big role in Ben Johnson's offense

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson seems to be in line to have a big role in new OC Ben Johnson's offense.

news

Campbell provides injury updates ahead of first camp practice

Head coach Dan Campbell provided a few injury updates ahead of the Detroit Lions' first training camp practice.

Advertising