TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 4 observations

Big day: No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson was a problem for the offense during Saturday's practice in Allen Park. He lived in the backfield all day. There was a particularly good sequence of two plays that showed Hutchinson's versatility during a team period. He was inside and beat Jonah Jackson for what would have been a sack. The next play he got past Penei Sewell, who was playing left tackle, to make another play in the backfield. He set Sewell up thinking he was going outside and made a terrific move inside to get by him.