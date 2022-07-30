TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 4 observations

Big day: No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson was a problem for the offense during Saturday's practice in Allen Park. He lived in the backfield all day. There was a particularly good sequence of two plays that showed Hutchinson's versatility during a team period. He was inside and beat Jonah Jackson for what would have been a sack. The next play he got past Penei Sewell, who was playing left tackle, to make another play in the backfield. He set Sewell up thinking he was going outside and made a terrific move inside to get by him.
Hutchinson has been everything the Lions were hoping he'd be early on in camp. It will be fun to watch his progress when the pads come on Monday. – Tim Twentyman
Three for three: On one good pass play, three players involved did something right. Quarterback David Blough made a good throw to wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who made a good catch in traffic – just before cornerback Jeff Okudah made a good tackle. – Mike O'Hara
Day off: Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker got the day off Saturday. With an off day for players on the schedule for Sunday, it was a good time to give Decker a couple veteran days off before the pads come on Monday and the hitting starts. – Tim Twentyman
Tug o' war: Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and running back Craig Reynolds competed for the ball on a running play. Reynolds won – with some effort. Reynolds had the ball cradled in his right arm as Rodriguez got in position to grab at the ball but could not dislodge it from Reynolds' grasp. – Mike O'Hara
Backup quarterback job: It looks to be a really close battle early in camp for the backup quarterback job behind Jared Goff between Tim Boyle and Blough. Both players have rotated daily taking reps with the second-team offense. So far through four practices it's hard to say who has the edge. Stay tuned. – Tim Twentyman
Catch of the day: Saturday's honors go to veteran wide receiver Tom Kennedy, who made a terrific over-the-shoulder, one-handed catch for a touchdown on a pass deep over the middle from Boyle during a team period. All of his fellow receivers came over to give him props as he jogged back to the huddle. – Tim Twentyman