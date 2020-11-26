NOTEBOOK: Trufant leaves game with hamstring injury

Trufant did not return to the game. We'll have to see how the hamstring responds with the mini bye this weekend.

Veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton left the game in the first half with a knee injury, but he did return in the second half and played with a brace on his right knee.

One other injury to keep an eye on is Marvin Jones Jr., who laid on the field for a bit and walked off slowly with what looked like a left leg injury after sliding to catch the last pass of the game by Matthew Stafford which fell incomplete. An injury to anther Lions receiver would be less than ideal at this point with Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola sitting out the last two contests.