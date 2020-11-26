NOTEBOOK: Trufant leaves game with hamstring injury

The last thing the Detroit Lions secondary needed Thursday was to suffer an injury at the cornerback position which they were already short-handed at, playing without rookie Jeff Okudah, who injured a shoulder last week in Carolina and was inactive vs. Houston.
But at the five-minute mark of the second quarter, on a 37-yard completion from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to wide receiver Will Fuller, veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant pulled up and grabbed at his left hamstring. Trufant's battled hamstring injuries all season that have forced him to miss five games.
The Lions have relied on Trufant a lot this year when he's been in there. He's played the most snaps on the outside when he's available, with Amani Oruwariye and Okudah splitting reps on the other side.
Trufant did not return to the game. We'll have to see how the hamstring responds with the mini bye this weekend.
Veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton left the game in the first half with a knee injury, but he did return in the second half and played with a brace on his right knee.
One other injury to keep an eye on is Marvin Jones Jr., who laid on the field for a bit and walked off slowly with what looked like a left leg injury after sliding to catch the last pass of the game by Matthew Stafford which fell incomplete. An injury to anther Lions receiver would be less than ideal at this point with Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola sitting out the last two contests.
SANU CONTRIBUTION
Without Golladay or Amendola, Detroit needed a receiver to step up and fill the void. Veteran Mohamed Sanu answered the bell in the second half. Sanu, who was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday, caught four passes for 32 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The nine-year veteran has caught over 400 passes with now 27 touchdowns in his career. It was good to see him get involved in the passing game, especially if the Lions are going to have to count on him moving forward with the injuries they have at the position.
EXTRA POINTS
- Fuller's 171 receiving yards marks the third time this season the Lions have allowed an opposing non-quarterback to gain at least 150 yards from scrimmage. Aaron Jones (236) and Dalvin Cook (252) are the other two.
- Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. is the only player in the NFL this season with at least 75 tackles and three forced fumbles after forcing a fumble Thursday against Houston.