FOUR DOWNS: Turnovers hurt Lions in loss to Texans

FIRST DOWN: TURNOVERS

A Matthew Stafford pick-six on Detroit's second procession of the game was the first of what would be three Detroit turnovers in eight plays for the Lions in a 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving.

The other two were fumbles by running backs Jonathan Williams and Kerryon Johnson. Houston turned it right back over on the very next play after the Johnson fumble, and Detroit turned that into a 1-yard Adrian Peterson touchdown. However Houston scored 13 points off those three Detroit turnovers and won the turnover battle overall 3-1.

The Texans came into Thursday ranked 32nd in the NFL in takeaways with just five all year.

"We obviously know that turnovers are a big part of this game and can't happen," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said. "We know we have to do better than that. The ball is the most important thing."