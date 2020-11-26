RECAP: Lions vs. Texans

QB comparison: It was a dominating performance for Watson, who finished completing 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 318 yards and four touchdowns. A perfect passer rating in the NFL is 158.3, and Watson finished with a rating of 150.4. He added 27 rushing yards on five attempts.

Stafford threw that late touchdown pass to Sanu and finished 28-of-42 passing for 295 yards with an interception and a passer rating of 84.9.

Promising trend: Detroit was able to run the ball with some efficiency, despite missing D’Andre Swift, who was inactive due to a concussion. Peterson rushed for 55 yards and those two scores. Johnson chipped in 46 yards, and the Lions rushed for 109 yards as a team, which was above their season average of 95.4 yards per game.

Worrisome trend: The Lions' defense is down some players in the secondary and they're struggling right now defending the pass. Detroit gave up 258 passing yards and a touchdown to Carolina's P.J. Walker last week in a 20-0 loss. Walker was making his first career start after playing in the XFL.