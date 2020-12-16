TWENTYMAN: Lions need all hands on deck to slow down Derrick Henry

"I've seen enough of him, of Derrick Henry, to know what he brings," Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said Monday. "He's big, he's fast, he's strong, he's going to take a full team effort, you know the whole team, to tackle the guy. We'll start working on that (Tuesday), but it's going to be another good task for us."

Henry currently leads the NFL in rushing with 1,532 yards and 14 touchdowns. That's 497 more yards than Jacksonville's James Robinson, who's currently second in rushing yards. Henry's averaging a whopping 5.2 yards per attempt, and he has 14 rushing touchdowns. No other running back has more than nine touchdowns this season. He and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook are tied with the most 10-plus-yard rushes on the year (37).