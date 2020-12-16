TWENTYMAN: Lions need all hands on deck to slow down Derrick Henry

Dec 16, 2020
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

It has to be all hands on deck this week for the Detroit Lions' defense in trying to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry Sunday in Tennessee.

Just how difficult will the challenge be for Detroit's defense?

Henry rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 31-10 win at Jacksonville last week. He is the first player in NFL history with four career games with at least 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Henry has seven career games with at least 170 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, which is tied with Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson for the third most such games in NFL history. Only Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson (11) and Jim Brown (nine) have more.

Henry rushed for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 6 win against Houston and 178 yards and three touchdowns in Tennessee's Week 12 victory over the Colts.

Meet the Opponent: Tennessee Titans

View photos of the starters for the Tennessee Titans.

HC: Mike Vrabel Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith
HC: Mike Vrabel

Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Corey Davis Backed up by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
WR: Corey Davis

Backed up by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE: Jonnu Smith Backed up by MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser & Geoff Swaim
TE: Jonnu Smith

Backed up by MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser & Geoff Swaim

Gail Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: David Quessenberry
LT: David Quessenberry

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG: Rodger Saffold III Backed up by Jamil Douglas
LG: Rodger Saffold III

Backed up by Jamil Douglas

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C: Ben Jones Backed up by Jamil Douglas
C: Ben Jones

Backed up by Jamil Douglas

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Nate Davis Backed up by Aaron Brewer
RG: Nate Davis

Backed up by Aaron Brewer

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Dennis Kelly Backed up by Isaiah Wilson
RT: Dennis Kelly

Backed up by Isaiah Wilson

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Adam Humphries Backed up by Kalif Raymond
WR: Adam Humphries

Backed up by Kalif Raymond

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: A.J. Brown Backed up by Cameron Batson
WR: A.J. Brown

Backed up by Cameron Batson

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Ryan Tannehill Backed up by: Logan Woodside
QB: Ryan Tannehill

Backed up by: Logan Woodside

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: Derrick Henry Backed up by Jeremy McNichols, D'Onta Foreman, Khari Blasingame & Senorise Perry
RB: Derrick Henry

Backed up by Jeremy McNichols, D'Onta Foreman, Khari Blasingame & Senorise Perry

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE: Jack Crawford Backed up by Larrell Murchison
DE: Jack Crawford

Backed up by Larrell Murchison

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT: DaQuan Jones Backed up by Matt Dickerson
NT: DaQuan Jones

Backed up by Matt Dickerson

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Jeffery Simmons Backed up by Teair Tart
DT: Jeffery Simmons

Backed up by Teair Tart

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Derick Roberson
OLB Derick Roberson

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB: Rashaan Evans Backed up by Daren Bates
ILB: Rashaan Evans

Backed up by Daren Bates

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB: Will Compton Backed up by Nick Dzubnar
ILB: Will Compton

Backed up by Nick Dzubnar

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Harold Landry III
OLB: Harold Landry III

Gail Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Adoree' Jackson Backed up by Desmond King & Chris Jackson
CB: Adoree' Jackson

Backed up by Desmond King & Chris Jackson

George Walker IV
SS: Kenny Vaccaro Backed up by Joshua Kalu
SS: Kenny Vaccaro

Backed up by Joshua Kalu

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS: Kevin Byard Backed up by Amani Hooker
FS: Kevin Byard

Backed up by Amani Hooker

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: Malcolm Butler Backed up by Breon Borders & Chris Milton
CB: Malcolm Butler

Backed up by Breon Borders & Chris Milton

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K/KO: Stephen Gostkowski Backed up by Brett Kern
K/KO: Stephen Gostkowski

Backed up by Brett Kern

NFL/Amanda Bowen 2020
P/H: Brett Kern Backed up by Stephen Gostkowski/Logan Woodside
P/H: Brett Kern

Backed up by Stephen Gostkowski/Logan Woodside

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR/PR: Kalif Raymond Backed up by Desmond King, Adam Humphries & Cameron Batson
KR/PR: Kalif Raymond

Backed up by Desmond King, Adam Humphries & Cameron Batson

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS: Matthew Orzech Backed up by Ben Jones & Anthony Firkser
LS: Matthew Orzech

Backed up by Ben Jones & Anthony Firkser

NFL/Amanda Bowen 2020

"I've seen enough of him, of Derrick Henry, to know what he brings," Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said Monday. "He's big, he's fast, he's strong, he's going to take a full team effort, you know the whole team, to tackle the guy. We'll start working on that (Tuesday), but it's going to be another good task for us."

Henry currently leads the NFL in rushing with 1,532 yards and 14 touchdowns. That's 497 more yards than Jacksonville's James Robinson, who's currently second in rushing yards. Henry's averaging a whopping 5.2 yards per attempt, and he has 14 rushing touchdowns. No other running back has more than nine touchdowns this season. He and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook are tied with the most 10-plus-yard rushes on the year (37).

The Lions head into Sunday's matchup ranked 29th in the NFL against the run, allowing on average 132.8 rushing yards per game. The 21 rushing touchdowns the Lions have allowed this year are tied with Las Vegas for the most in the league.

Tackling and swarming to the football are key for any defense going up against the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry, who can not only run over would-be tacklers with his size, strength and devastating stiff arm, but he can also run away from them with his 4.5 speed.

Detroit's been credited this season with missing 101 tackles as a team, fifth most in the NFL through 14 weeks. They'll have to be much better in that department Sunday if they hope to contain Henry.

Last week it was Aaron Rodgers and the terrific Green Bay aerial attack. It doesn't get any easier for Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and his guys this week going against Henry and a stout Tennessee rushing attack.

