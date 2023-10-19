NOTEBOOK: Rookies Branch & Gibbs back at practice this week

When we saw defensive back Brian Branch (ankle) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) running off to the side of practice last week it was a good indication they were close to returning from injuries that had kept them off the field each of the last two weeks.

Both made their return to practice for Wednesday's walkthrough and for Thursday's regular practice, and that's a good sign they're trending toward getting back in the lineup Sunday in Baltimore.

"I'll be back this week," Branch said after practice Thursday. "It just feels good getting back out there with the guys. I feel like I'm knocking the rust off a little bit. When I wasn't practicing I just felt like I was being lazy and not being able to help my team and I didn't like that."

Veteran Will Harris filled in nicely at the nickel cornerback spot for Branch, but it will be good to get the rookie back on defense against an explosive and versatile offense in Baltimore this week. Branch had 25 tackles (21 solo) through his first four games with four passes defended, three tackles for loss and an interception he returned for a touchdown.

Gibbs is one of only three rookies with at least 150 rushing yards and 70 receiving yards this season and has at least 50 scrimmage yards in the four games he's played. With David Montgomery expected to miss Sunday's game with a rib injury, the Lions could look to lean on Gibbs and Craig Reynolds in the run game. Reynolds was back at practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough with hamstring and toe injuries.