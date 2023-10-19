Lions at Ravens practice report: Oct. 19

Oct 19, 2023 at 03:50 PM

Detroit Lions

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status
Jonah Jackson G ankle NP NP
David Montgomery RB ribs NP NP
Brian Branch DB ankle LP LP
Teddy Bridgewater QB knee not listed LP
Jahmyr Gibbs RB hamstring LP LP
Sam LaPorta TE calf LP LP
James Mitchell TE hamstring LP LP
Josh Paschal DL knee LP LP
Craig Reynolds RB hamstring/toe NP LP
Frank Ragnow C toe LP FP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are estimations.

