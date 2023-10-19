10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Johnson said Baltimore's defense is the strongest they've seen to date, especially up the middle at defensive tackle, linebacker and safety. He said Sunday will be a tough test for his third-ranked offense.

2. Glenn said one of the big differences between the Baltimore offense run by former OC Greg Roman vs. the current offense under Todd Monken is that Monken is asking quarterback Lamar Jackson to be more of a pocket passer. Glenn said Jackson is a 'growing thrower.' The Ravens' run game is still one of the best in the league and Jackson is still very dangerous as a runner even though there aren't as many designed runs for him in this offense.