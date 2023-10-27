NOTEBOOK: LB Jack Campbell learning from mistakes in rookie season

BUILDING RAPPORT

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has targeted second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams 12 times in three games and has connected on four of those for 55 yards and a touchdown. Williams was targeted six times last week with no receptions.

Johnson was asked about the disconnect last week in particular between the targets and production from Williams.

"Time on task still," he said. "I know it's beating a dead horse by saying that, but some guys take longer than others to develop a rapport with. We frankly aren't there yet. So, we'll continue to work on it and it's going to come and when it does come, I think we're all going to be pleased."

Johnson said it's just a matter of repetition, time and time again. Johnson is confident we'll continue to see improvement the more reps Williams gets. That also includes the deep shots where Williams can be one of the most explosive players in the league because of his speed.

"Throwing the ball down the field to him is completely different than anybody else that we have on this roster," Johnson said.

HOME COOKING

Goff is looking forward to getting back into the friendly confines of Ford Field after a two-game road stretch in Tampa Bay and Baltimore.

"Yeah, it's nice to get in front of the fans," he said. "You've had this one circled for a while, the Monday nighter in front of the home crowd and should be rocking. It'll be my first home night game. It'll be fun."

Goff has been terrific at Ford Field this season. He's completing 73 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns, two interceptions and a 113.2 passer rating in three games at Ford Field. The Lions are 2-1 at home this season.

NICE SURPRISE

Veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson surprised teammates by showing up to the team practice facility in Allen Park Friday. Gardner-Johnson tore his pectoral muscle Week 2 and underwent surgery.

Cornerback Jerry Jacobs said it was great to see Gardner-Johnson back in the building and listen to him talk about coming back at some point this season.